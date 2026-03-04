Stock Alert: Adani Ports, Natco Pharma, Gland Pharma, Allied Blenders, JSW Cement

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on Wednesday 04 March 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Oil sensitive stocks will continue to remain as tensions in West Asia persist.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled 42.5 MT in February 2026, registering the growth of 16% YoY. Logistics rail volume stood at 52,101 TEUs in February 2026, up 3% YoY.

Natco Pharma along with its partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc announces launch of Pomalidomide Capsules. The said drug is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies