Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Arihant's Securities declined 78.26% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %1300.002300.00 -PBDT0.130.46 -72 PBT0.130.46 -72 NP0.100.46 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index slides more than one percent

Saregama India gains as Q1 PAT soars 8% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 3,450 cr

Board of East India Drums & Barrels Mfg. recommends interim dividend

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.94 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story