Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Arihant's Securities declined 78.26% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.010.021300.002300.000.130.460.130.460.100.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News