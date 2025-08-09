Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 13.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.87% to Rs 87.08 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 13.96% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 87.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.87.0877.1515.8017.5513.6713.5610.7711.057.468.67

