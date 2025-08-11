Hindustan Construction Company allots 92,937 equity shares under ESOS

Hindustan Construction Company has allotted 92,937 equity shares under ESOS. Consequent upon this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,81,93,83,225/- (consisting of 1,81 ,93,83,225 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each) to Rs. 1,81 ,94,76,162/- (consisting of 1,81 ,94,76,162 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each).

