IIFL Finance allots 60,211 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
IIFL Finance has allotted 60,211 equity shares to the employee(s) on exercise of stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) of the Company.

Upon allotment, the equity base of the company stands increased from 42,49,30,467 to 42,49,90,678 shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

