PNG Jewellers launches its lightweight fine jewellery brand 'LiteStyle' at its Solapur store

PNG Jewellers further strengthened its presence of LiteStyle their lightweight fine jewellery sub-brand with the launch of a new shop-in-shop counter in their Solapur store. Designed to resonate with young, style-conscious women, LiteStyle offers a curated range of jewellery crafted in gold and diamonds, striking the perfect balance between affordability and elegance.

The new shop in shop store reflects PNG's ongoing commitment to expanding access to versatile fine jewellery that women can wear beyond traditional occasions. The designs are minimalist, pocket-friendly, and ideal for daily wear.

To mark the launch, PNG Jewellers is offering up to 50% off on LiteStyle jewellery making charges, giving customers a great reason to begin their festive shopping early.