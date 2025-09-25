Indices trade with minor losses; European mrkt opens lower

The headline equity indices traded with moderate losses in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,000 level. Metal, private bank and bank shares advanced while IT, realty and realty pharma declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 276.98 points or 0.27% to 81,497.65. The Nifty 50 index lost 76.50 points or 0.31% to 24,980.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.36%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,624 shares rose and 2,330 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Bharat Electronics (up 2.33%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.30%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.29%), Axis Bank (up 1%) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.77%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Tata Motors (down 2.77%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.59%), Trent (down 2.38%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.35%) and Asian Paints (down 2.18%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Crisil added 1.13% after the company announced the acquisition of McKinsey PriceMetrix Co., a leading provider of performance benchmarking and data-driven insights for the wealth management industry. Jaykay Enterprises jumped 4.49% after the company announced its joint venture entity J K Phillips LLP has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Ircon International for a contract value of Rs. 139.48 crore.

Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 1.47% after the company announced that it has received a letter from ONGC awarding a contract for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port. Global Markets: European market opened lower on Thursday as concern over U.S. trade policy reared its head once again. Asian market traded mixed as sentiment remained cautious following continued selling in U.S. technology stocks for a second consecutive session. The weakness in Wall Street spilled over into Asia, with investors also positioning for upcoming month- and quarter-end portfolio rebalancing. According to media reports, such rebalancing could trigger selling pressure in U.S. and Japanese indices, while German and Australian markets are expected to benefit from fresh inflows.

Attention now shifts to key U.S. economic data later this week. The final estimate of second-quarter GDP is due Thursday, while the Feds preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report will be released on Friday. The looming risk of a U.S. government shutdown at the start of the new fiscal year adds to investor caution. In commodities, oil prices eased after hitting a seven-week high in the prior session. Profit-taking followed a sharp rally sparked by an unexpected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and ongoing concerns that Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries could disrupt global supply chains. Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices closed lower as investors locked in profits after record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 6,637.97, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.34% to 22,497.86, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.37% to 46,121.28.