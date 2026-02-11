Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 25.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 998.24 croreNet profit of Hindustan Foods rose 25.85% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 998.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 879.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales998.24879.73 13 OPM %9.128.32 -PBDT73.8859.32 25 PBT50.6039.25 29 NP36.1228.70 26
