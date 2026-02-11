Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 25.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 25.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 998.24 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 25.85% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 998.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 879.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales998.24879.73 13 OPM %9.128.32 -PBDT73.8859.32 25 PBT50.6039.25 29 NP36.1228.70 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HEG consolidated net profit rises 148.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 325.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Indiqube Spaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 53.74% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story