Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 53.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.22% to Rs 5.16 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor declined 53.74% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.22% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.166.55 -21 OPM %30.8136.64 -PBDT1.582.39 -34 PBT0.671.97 -66 NP0.681.47 -54
