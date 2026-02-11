Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 53.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.22% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor declined 53.74% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.22% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.166.5530.8136.641.582.390.671.970.681.47

