Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 90.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 113387.13 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 90.63% to Rs 633.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6765.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 113387.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111686.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113387.13111686.00 2 OPM %1.848.64 -PBDT2288.6710318.00 -78 PBT805.078946.55 -91 NP633.946765.50 -91

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

