Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.5%, gains for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36392.6, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.34 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 478.2, up 2.29% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 26.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.22% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.