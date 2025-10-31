Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank soars 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Bank soars 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 864.8, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.75% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.32% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 864.8, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25791.45. The Sensex is at 84143.13, down 0.31%. Indian Bank has risen around 17.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has risen around 9.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8058.75, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 871.25, up 1.82% on the day. Indian Bank is up 47.75% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.32% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

