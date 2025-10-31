Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 20.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 20.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 598.25 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 20.04% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 598.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 654.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales598.25654.28 -9 OPM %22.8624.39 -PBDT142.24169.33 -16 PBT125.98156.66 -20 NP93.97117.52 -20

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

