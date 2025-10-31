Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 20.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 598.25 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 20.04% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 598.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 654.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.598.25654.2822.8624.39142.24169.33125.98156.6693.97117.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News