SEBI extends timeline for Qualified Stock Brokers to implement T+0 settlement cycle

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved another extension to Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs) for implementing the required systems and processes for the optional T+0 rolling settlement in the equity cash market. SEBI noted that considering the challenges highlighted by QSBs in ensuring timely readiness of systems on or before November 1, 2025, and requests for an extension to ensure smooth implementation, it has been decided to extend the timeline for QSBs to put in place the necessary systems and processes for enabling seamless participation of investors in the optional T+0 settlement cycle. The regulator said the new implementation date would be communicated later.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

