Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit declines 1.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 15041.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever declined 1.62% to Rs 2558.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2600.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 15041.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14953.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.55% to Rs 10277.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10120.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 60966.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59549.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15041.0014953.00 1 60966.0059549.00 2 OPM %23.5023.89 -24.0423.76 - PBDT3661.003703.00 -1 15136.0014545.00 4 PBT3341.003412.00 -2 13920.0013408.00 4 NP2558.002600.00 -2 10277.0010120.00 2

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

