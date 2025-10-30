Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2473.4, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% rally in NIFTY and a 5.01% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2473.4, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 25925.8. The Sensex is at 84572.81, down 0.5%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has lost around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56615.35, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.36 lakh shares in last one month.