Cipla consolidated net profit rises 48.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.01% to Rs 6961.60 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 48.74% to Rs 1570.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1055.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 6961.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6505.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6961.606505.6628.5726.862195.891902.061916.091668.631570.511055.90

