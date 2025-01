Murae Organisor standalone net profit rises 9925.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70162.50% to Rs 281.05 crore

Net profit of Murae Organisor rose 9925.00% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 70162.50% to Rs 281.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.281.050.401.8715.005.260.065.260.044.010.04

