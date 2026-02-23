Hindustan Zinc partners with Tripura Group

For operationalize Tripura Group's proposed manufacturing unit at Zinc Industrial Park

Hindustan Zinc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tripura Group to operationalize a manufacturing unit within the company's flagship Zinc Park at Khankhala, Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The agreement marks an important milestone in Hindustan Zinc's plan to build India's first integrated downstream industrial hub dedicated to zinc-based value chains.

Under the agreement, Hindustan Zinc will provide assured raw material linkage to Tripura Group's proposed unit at the Zinc Industrial Park, supported by a committed long-term offtake arrangement. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a robust downstream zinc ecosystem, with investment and production plans aligned to drive scale, efficiency, and sustainable industrial growth in the region.