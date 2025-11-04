Kirloskar Brothers Q2 PAT falls 29% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Kirloskar Brothers reported a 29.28% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.4 crore on a 0.78% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,027.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 93.1 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 128.8 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. Exceptional items of Rs 2.8 crore during the quarter represent the reversal of sales tax-related provisions pertaining to its subsidiary, Karad Projects and Motors.
Total expenses rose 3.08% to Rs 949.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 483.4 crore (up 1.53% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 187.4 crore (up 6.36% YoY).
Kirloskar Brothers engineers, manufactures, and develops a range of leading-edge solutions for total fluidity management. Its capabilities span from large infrastructure projects such as water supply, power generation, irrigation, oil & gas, and marine & defence to small pumps for domestic and agricultural use.
Shares of Kirloskar Brothers shed 0.64% to Rs 1,878.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app