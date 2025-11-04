Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartworks jumps on record workspace lease with Hiranandani Group

Smartworks jumps on record workspace lease with Hiranandani Group

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Smartworks Coworking Spaces rose 2.69% to Rs 610.10 after the company announced a landmark lease at Eastbridge, Vikhroli.

The deal gives Smartworks licensing rights for over 8,15,000 sq ft, making it the largest managed workspace campus ever leased by a single operator.

The campus, developed by the Niranjan Hiranandani Group, will offer WELL and IGBC Gold pre-certified amenities, and is scheduled to go live in Q4 CY2026. Smartworks said the site will feature an entry plaza, amphitheatre, super-tree greenscape, yoga and meditation zones, jogging tracks, bicycle parking, EV chargers and a Miyawaki mini forest.

Managing director and founder Neetish Sarda said the alliance with Hiranandani reinforces Smartworks position as the category leader in managed campuses. He added the campus will combine scale, sustainability and people-first design to meet enterprise needs. Niranjan Hiranandani praised Smartworks operational expertise and called Eastbridge a global-standard workplace project.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces is the largest managed office platform by total area under management ~12 million sq. ft as on 30 June 2025, across 14 cities in India and Singapore. The company serves as a one-stop workspace solution for companies. The company leases entire/large bare shell properties in prime locations from landlords and transforms them into fully serviced, 'Smartworks' branded, and tech-enabled campuses with daily-life and aspirational amenities cafeterias, sports zones, convenience stores, gyms, crhes, and medical centres. Smartworks focusses on mid-to-large Enterprises and has a diverse client base of over 730, which includes Forbes 2000 companies, MNCs, Indian conglomerates and startups.

The company's board will consider Q2 results on 6 November 2025. On a consolidated basis, Smartworks Coworking Spaces reported net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.03 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales jumped 20.99% YoY to Rs 379.21 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The stock debuted on the bourses on 17 July 2025, listing at Rs 436.10 a premium of 7.15% over the issue price of Rs 407. The initial public offer (IPO) of Smartworks Coworking Spaces was subscribed 13.45 times. The issue was open for bidding from 10 to 14 July 2025, with a price band fixed between Rs 387 and Rs 407 per share.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

