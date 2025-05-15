Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LMW standalone net profit declines 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

LMW standalone net profit declines 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 17.12% to Rs 788.81 crore

Net profit of LMW declined 24.60% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.12% to Rs 788.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 951.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.85% to Rs 238.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 371.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.71% to Rs 2909.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4597.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales788.81951.76 -17 2909.404597.14 -37 OPM %7.217.54 -4.759.35 - PBDT90.50111.62 -19 262.52571.62 -54 PBT62.6786.30 -27 155.26479.88 -68 NP49.1265.15 -25 238.24371.38 -36

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

