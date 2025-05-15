LMW standalone net profit declines 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.12% to Rs 788.81 crore

Net profit of LMW declined 24.60% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.12% to Rs 788.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 951.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.85% to Rs 238.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 371.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.71% to Rs 2909.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4597.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

788.81951.762909.404597.147.217.544.759.3590.50111.62262.52571.6262.6786.30155.26479.8849.1265.15238.24371.38

