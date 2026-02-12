Associate Sponsors

HLV standalone net profit declines 33.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 60.90 crore

Net profit of HLV declined 33.11% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 60.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales60.9057.73 5 OPM %18.9820.49 -PBDT13.6714.32 -5 PBT8.7810.27 -15 NP6.8710.27 -33

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

