Honasa acquires 95% stake in Reginald Men

Honasa Consumer, the parent of brands such as Mamaearth, has announced the acquisition of BTM Ventures, the parent company of men's grooming brand Reginald Men.

Honasa will buy a 95% stake through a secondary purchase at an enterprise value of Rs 195 crore, with the remaining 5% to be acquired after 12 months based on agreed valuation terms.

Reginald Men was founded in August 2022 and focuses on premium personal care products for men, especially sunscreens and serums. The brand generated over Rs 70 crore in revenue with nearly 25% EBITDA in the last twelve months. Its Helios Moisturizing Sunscreen is currently the most searched mens sunscreen on Google in India.

Honasa said the acquisition expands its presence in the fast-growing mens personal care segment and strengthens its reach in South India, where Reginald Men earns most of its revenue. The company gains access to established product playbooks and deeper insights in categories that are already key focus areas, including sunscreens and serums. Honasa Consumer is a brand house focused on the personal care and beauty market. The company operates a portfolio of digital-first brands including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr Sheth's, Staze and Lumine, developed through a customer insightsdriven product strategy. Honasas distribution network covers more than 100,000 FMCG retail outlets and spans over 18,000 pin codes, making its products available across more than 700 districts in India.