Rane (Madras) jumps after board approves land sale in Velachery

Rane (Madras) surged 12.31% to Rs 1012.15 after the company's board approved the sale of a significant land parcel in Tamil Nadu.The board has given the approval to sell approximately 3.48 acres out of a total 4.5-acre plot located in Velachery, Chennai, to Canopy Living LLP -- a joint venture between real estate players Arihant Foundations & Housing and Prestige Estates Projects.
This move comes after shareholder approval was secured in May 2025. The company has not disclosed the sale value or expected timelines for completion.
Rane (Madras) is a preferred supplier to major OEMs and Aftermarket in India and abroad. It manufactures various automotive products, viz. steering and suspension systems, brake components, engine components, and light metal casting components. Its products serve a variety of industry segments including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, railways and stationery engines.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Rane (Madras) declined 39% to Rs 6.5 crore while net sales rose 6% to Rs 901.3 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app