Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd recorded volume of 11050.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 80.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 138.00 lakh shares

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 June 2025.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd recorded volume of 11050.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 80.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 138.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.02% to Rs.123.58. Volumes stood at 96.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 162.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.33% to Rs.663.70. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd clocked volume of 53.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.16% to Rs.409.00. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd witnessed volume of 7.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99428 shares. The stock increased 2.79% to Rs.4,639.10. Volumes stood at 43761 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd saw volume of 9.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.95% to Rs.4,691.60. Volumes stood at 4.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade lower; IT shares rally

Indicators pointing to continued robust growth trend in 2Q25 for India

Maruti Suzuki India launches 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG

Brahmaputra Infra climbs after bagging Rs 24-cr orders from NHAI & WRD Assam

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story