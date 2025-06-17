Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd recorded volume of 11050.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 80.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 138.00 lakh shares

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 June 2025.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd recorded volume of 11050.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 80.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 138.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.02% to Rs.123.58. Volumes stood at 96.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 162.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.33% to Rs.663.70. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session. Latent View Analytics Ltd clocked volume of 53.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.16% to Rs.409.00. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session. Navin Fluorine International Ltd witnessed volume of 7.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99428 shares. The stock increased 2.79% to Rs.4,639.10. Volumes stood at 43761 shares in the last session.