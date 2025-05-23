Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honasa Consumer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Honasa Consumer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Reliance Power Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd, IFCI Ltd and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2025.

Honasa Consumer Ltd soared 15.99% to Rs 319.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36583 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd surged 10.77% to Rs 49.38. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Mech Projects Ltd spiked 7.97% to Rs 3181.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7060 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd spurt 6.85% to Rs 53.36. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd gained 5.25% to Rs 132.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39662 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

