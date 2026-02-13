Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 8.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 1168.70 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 8.25% to Rs 121.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 132.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 1168.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1090.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1168.701090.8012.6313.02189.00189.80176.30176.00121.20132.10

