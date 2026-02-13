Associate Sponsors

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 8.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 1168.70 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 8.25% to Rs 121.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 132.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 1168.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1090.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1168.701090.80 7 OPM %12.6313.02 -PBDT189.00189.80 0 PBT176.30176.00 0 NP121.20132.10 -8

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

