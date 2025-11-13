HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 15.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 65.06 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives declined 15.35% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 65.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.0658.939.7911.086.586.215.125.053.534.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News