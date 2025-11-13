Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 18.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 55.41 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics declined 18.01% to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 55.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.4147.7475.2673.2337.6135.8321.9424.7716.6220.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News