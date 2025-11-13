Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.70% to Rs 78.91 crore

Net loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 53.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.70% to Rs 78.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.78.91160.06-61.4635.44-22.36142.49-29.69131.66-26.7653.23

