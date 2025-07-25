Volumes jump at Trident Ltd counter

Trident Ltd saw volume of 1235.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72.61 lakh shares
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 July 2025.
Trident Ltd saw volume of 1235.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.97% to Rs.32.15. Volumes stood at 123.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd witnessed volume of 2281.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 191.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.88% to Rs.146.72. Volumes stood at 1277.37 lakh shares in the last session.
eClerx Services Ltd registered volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57911 shares. The stock rose 0.79% to Rs.3,688.00. Volumes stood at 28284 shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 25.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.86 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.17% to Rs.1,239.50. Volumes stood at 5.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 26.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.83% to Rs.2,644.50. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app