Volumes jump at Trident Ltd counter

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 July 2025.

Trident Ltd saw volume of 1235.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.97% to Rs.32.15. Volumes stood at 123.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd witnessed volume of 2281.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 191.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.88% to Rs.146.72. Volumes stood at 1277.37 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd registered volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57911 shares. The stock rose 0.79% to Rs.3,688.00. Volumes stood at 28284 shares in the last session. Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 25.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.86 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.17% to Rs.1,239.50. Volumes stood at 5.49 lakh shares in the last session. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 26.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.83% to Rs.2,644.50. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.