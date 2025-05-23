Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 53.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 53.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 51.99 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 53.04% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 51.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.16% to Rs 35.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 188.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.9944.45 17 188.39177.82 6 OPM %28.7921.35 -26.8625.37 - PBDT18.7413.25 41 62.8559.76 5 PBT15.2710.27 49 49.7148.79 2 NP11.347.41 53 35.8736.29 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 181.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story