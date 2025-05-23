Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 53.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 51.99 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 53.04% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 51.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.16% to Rs 35.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 188.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

