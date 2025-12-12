Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hubtown spurts on bargain hunting

Hubtown spurts on bargain hunting

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Hubtown jumped 11.69% to Rs 255.65 as bargain hunters step in after a sharp 25.12% correction over the past five sessions.

The recent fall was triggered by the company withdrawing its proposed preferential issue of 1,46,80,249 equity shares. The investors who were to participate have backed out. They cited volatile market conditions and the long gap since the proposal was first cleared.

The board approved the issue on August 30. Shareholders followed with their approval on September 23. The company applied for in-principle approval on September 2. Both BSE and NSE granted the approval on December 5.

SEBI rules required Hubtown to complete the allotment within fifteen days of receiving these approvals. With investors now unwilling to proceed, the company said the issue stands cancelled. No shares will be allotted.

Hubtown noted that the withdrawal will not affect its operations or financial stability. It may explore other fundraising options and will update stakeholders as needed.

Hubtown, based in Mumbai, is a real estate developer with a 35-year track record of building landmark projects across ultra-luxury, premium residential and commercial segments. The company holds one of the largest land banks in South Mumbai and has a diversified development pipeline across the MMR region.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hubtown rose 44.50% to Rs 24.06 crore while net sales rose 110.74% to Rs 208.51 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crest Ventures approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 100 cr

Wall Street Splits as Dow Rockets to Record While Tech Stumbles

India-US top leaders review steady progress in bilateral relations

Lloyds Engg rises after incorporating subsidiary to foray into defence sector

Volumes soar at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story