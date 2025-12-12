Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 82.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 142.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57586 shares

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Oil India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 December 2025.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 82.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 142.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57586 shares. The stock lost 0.23% to Rs.773.45. Volumes stood at 51357 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25101 shares. The stock increased 1.95% to Rs.1,116.70. Volumes stood at 5695 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd clocked volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9086 shares. The stock gained 0.07% to Rs.1,404.50. Volumes stood at 14782 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29971 shares. The stock gained 2.73% to Rs.263.50. Volumes stood at 29459 shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75918 shares. The stock dropped 0.14% to Rs.404.15. Volumes stood at 37319 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of iStreet Network approves consolidation of equity shares

Steel Strips Wheels secures Rs 9-cr export order from US customer

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares advance for 3rd day

Reserve Bank of India removes restrictions on banks opening and maintaining cash credit accounts

A total of 31.74 lakh e-visas issued to tourists in last one year

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story