Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crest Ventures approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 100 cr

Crest Ventures approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 100 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Crest Ventures has approved the issuance of 12% rated, listed, unsecured, senior, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) each of face value Rs 1,00,000, at par, with a base issue size upto Rs 75 crore along with a Green Shoe Option upto Rs 25 crore, together aggregating upto Rs 100 crore for a period of 18 months, on a private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Splits as Dow Rockets to Record While Tech Stumbles

India-US top leaders review steady progress in bilateral relations

Lloyds Engg rises after incorporating subsidiary to foray into defence sector

Volumes soar at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Board of iStreet Network approves consolidation of equity shares

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story