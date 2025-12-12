Crest Ventures approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 100 cr

Crest Ventures has approved the issuance of 12% rated, listed, unsecured, senior, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) each of face value Rs 1,00,000, at par, with a base issue size upto Rs 75 crore along with a Green Shoe Option upto Rs 25 crore, together aggregating upto Rs 100 crore for a period of 18 months, on a private placement basis.

