Lloyds Engg rises after incorporating subsidiary to foray into defence sector

Lloyds Engineering Works advanced 1.72% to Rs 51.47 after the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Lloyds Advance Defence Systems, marking its entry into the defence sector.The new entity will carry on the business of manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing, maintenance, upgradation, research, design, development and supply of weapons, ammunition for defence systems, technologies, equipment, and components across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains, including but not limited to weapons, surveillance systems, drones, unmanned vehicles, marine equipment and systems, communication systems, radar, sensors, command-and-control systems, and related defence infrastructure.
The subsidiary will also focus on advanced and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, quantum computing, cyber security, autonomous systems, aerospace engineering, electronics, and data analytics for defence, aerospace, and national security purposes.
Further, the company plans to collaborate or form strategic alliances with domestic and international entities, research institutions, government agencies and defence organisations for the development, transfer or co-development of defence technologies, systems and intellectual property.
Additionally, the new subsidiary will engage in import, export, leasing and sale of materials, machinery, and systems related to defence, aerospace and security technologies.
The company holds 100% shareholding in Lloyds Advance Defence Systems.
Lloyds Engineering Works is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, supply, erection and commissioning of a wide range of mechanical, hydraulic and structural systems. Its portfolio includes process plant equipment, metallurgical and chemical plant machinery, marine loading and unloading arms, truck and wagon loading systems, columns, pressure vessels, dryers, boilers, power plant and steel plant equipment, along with the execution of turnkey and EPC projects.
On a standalone basis, net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 18.75% to Rs 33.19 crore while net sales rose 14.99% to Rs 243.95 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
