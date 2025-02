RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit rises 20.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 1010.70 crore

Net profit of RHI Magnesita India rose 20.72% to Rs 47.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1010.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 922.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1010.70922.9412.3812.65119.08102.0464.3053.8847.5439.38

