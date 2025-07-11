Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUL soars after Priya Nair named as new CEO and MD

HUL soars after Priya Nair named as new CEO and MD

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) surged 4.65% to Rs 2,521 after the FMCG major announced the appointment of Priya Nair as its next chief executive officer and managing director, effective 1 August 2025.

Nair, currently President, Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, will also join the HUL board subject to necessary approvals. She will continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

With a career spanning nearly three decades at HUL, Priya brings rich experience across sales and marketing roles in Home Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, And Personal Care divisions. She previously served as executive director for both Home Care (2014-2020) and Beauty & Personal Care (2020-2022). After her domestic leadership stints, she took on global roles, including that of global chief marketing officer for Unilever's Beauty & Wellbeing business. Since 2023, she has helmed the segment as its president, overseeing rapid growth across global markets.

The leadership transition comes as Rohit Jawa, current CEO and MD, is set to step down on 31 July 2025 to pursue new personal and professional goals.

The market responded positively to the leadership continuity and internal succession, with investor sentiment buoyed by Nair's deep institutional knowledge and track record in driving brand-led growth.

HUL is in the FMCG business, comprising primarily of home care, beauty & personal care, and foods & refreshment segments. The company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

The company reported a 3.61% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,493 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from operations rose 2.08% to Rs 15,000 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

