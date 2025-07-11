Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India achieves 4000% growth in solar capacity; Calls for self-reliance in energy storage through R&D: Piyush Goyal

India achieves 4000% growth in solar capacity; Calls for self-reliance in energy storage through R&D: Piyush Goyal

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, while addressing the 11th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 noted the 4,000% increase in Indias installed solar capacity and stated that the countrys renewable energy capacity now stands at a robust 227 GW. He said India is likely the first G20 nation to have met its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. Highlighting India's manufacturing progress in the last decade, Goyal said that the countrys solar photovoltaic module capacity has increased nearly 38-fold, while photovoltaic cell capacity has risen 21-fold. Congratulating India Energy Alliance and partners for curating IESW, Goyal appreciated their efforts in bringing together clean energy, storage technologies, green hydrogen, and e-mobility solutions under one platform. He emphasised that India is on a focused path to becoming energy sufficient, with the aim of having renewable energy sources power the countrys growing needs round the clock.

The Minister underscored the importance of storage technologieswhether in the form of batteries, pumped storage, hydro storage, or geothermalas essential for meeting Indias future energy demands. He highlighted that the energy sector will be a driving force in India's transition to clean and renewable sources of power, and this vision has already been reflected in the countrys achievements over the last decade. The Minister emphasised that various forms of energy storage, such as pump storage and battery systems, as well as nuclear power, will support the clean energy transition. He also underlined the critical role that stakeholders will play in this mission. Proposing a comprehensive four-pronged approach for advancing Indias energy independence, Union Minister emphasised the need for targeted innovation, infrastructure development, supply chain resilience, and holistic value chain growth. He stated that India must lead in research and development for energy storage by focusing on next-generation battery chemistries, solid-state and hybrid storage technologies, and circular supply chains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aayush Wellness expands its nutraceutical product portfolio

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Anand Rathi jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 94 cr

SPML Infra gains after securing Rs 385 crore jal jeevan mission contract

Enviro Infra edges higher after bagging maiden order in ZLD space from MIDC

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story