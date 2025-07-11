Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA tanks as Q4 PAT slides 36% YoY to Rs 247 cr

IREDA tanks as Q4 PAT slides 36% YoY to Rs 247 cr

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) tanked 5.01% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 35.65% to Rs 246.88 crore despite 28.95% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,947.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slumped 35.92% to Rs 308.84 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total expenses increased 59.90% YoY to Rs 1,655 crore in Q1 FY26. Finance cost stood at Rs 1,218.27 crore (up 24.96%), employee benefit expense was at Rs 21.23 crore (up 7% YoY), while corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenses stood at Rs 8.15 crore (up 31.66% YoY) during the period under review.

Operating profit stood at Rs 677 crore in Q1 FY26, up 49.11% as compared with Rs 454 crore in Q1 FY25.

The cost of borrowing declined to 7.40% in Q1 FY26, compared to 7.78% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest margin increased 3.60% during the quarter as compared with 3.29% recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Yield on loan assets (Gross) stood at 9.95% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 10.1% as on 31 June 2024.

Provision coverage ratio (Stage III) stood at 51.10% as on 30 June 2025 as compared with 57.19% as on 31 June 2024.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is a 'Navratna' Government of India enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a public limited government company, established as a non-banking financial institution in 1987, engaged in promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

