Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR jumps to near one-month high as IMF lifts growth forecast

INR jumps to near one-month high as IMF lifts growth forecast

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee jumped to a near one-month high in opening trades on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund lifted the global growth forecast for this year and next but warned that the policy uncertainty remains high. India's growth projection for this fiscal year was raised by 0.2 points to 6.6 percent, while the forecast for next fiscal was trimmed by the same amount to 6.2 percent. The domestic currency followed positive cues from local equities that defied Wall Street's declines and U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh warning that countries aligning with BRICS could face new U.S. tariffs. INR opened at Rs 88.74 and jumped to a high of 87.93 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 12 paise to revisit its all-time low of 88.80 against the US dollar, weighed down by negative domestic equities and overnight gains in the American currency. Domestic shares ended Tuesday's session lower, mirroring weak cues from global markets. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 297.07 points, or 0.36 percent, at 82,029.98. The NSE Nifty index fell 81.85 points, or 0.32 percent, to 25,145.50.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

International Travel House standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 4.45% in the September 2025 quarter

GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 27.93% in the September 2025 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.10% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story