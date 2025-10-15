INR jumps to near one-month high as IMF lifts growth forecast

The Indian rupee jumped to a near one-month high in opening trades on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund lifted the global growth forecast for this year and next but warned that the policy uncertainty remains high. India's growth projection for this fiscal year was raised by 0.2 points to 6.6 percent, while the forecast for next fiscal was trimmed by the same amount to 6.2 percent. The domestic currency followed positive cues from local equities that defied Wall Street's declines and U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh warning that countries aligning with BRICS could face new U.S. tariffs. INR opened at Rs 88.74 and jumped to a high of 87.93 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 12 paise to revisit its all-time low of 88.80 against the US dollar, weighed down by negative domestic equities and overnight gains in the American currency. Domestic shares ended Tuesday's session lower, mirroring weak cues from global markets. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 297.07 points, or 0.36 percent, at 82,029.98. The NSE Nifty index fell 81.85 points, or 0.32 percent, to 25,145.50.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app