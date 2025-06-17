Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor rises as passenger vehicle engine production begins at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor rises as passenger vehicle engine production begins at Talegaon plant

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) rose 1.02% to Rs 1,956.85 after the company announced that it has successfully commenced the production of Passenger Vehicle Engines at its Talegaon Plant.

The said plant located at MIDC Talegaon Industrial Area, Pune, the facility began operations on 16 June 2025.

Hyundai Motor India is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY23. Manufactures and sells reliable, feature-rich, and innovative four-wheeler passenger vehicles backed by the latest technology. Additionally, parts such as transmissions and engines are also manufactured.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.7% to Rs 1,614.35 crore despite a 1.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,527.25 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MPS rises after appointing Sreenivas Trichy Venkatraman as COO

India's exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts: PHDCCI

Prostarm Info Systems gains on securing 30 MW BESS project from BSPGCL

Godrej Properties acquires Land parcel

IIFL Finance appoints former RBI deputy governor B.P. Kanungo as independent director

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story