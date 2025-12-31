Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2025.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 10.02% to Rs 10.86 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2151.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 720.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd crashed 4.06% to Rs 5880. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6868 shares in the past one month. Asahi India Glass Ltd lost 3.08% to Rs 1003.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7592 shares in the past one month. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd slipped 2.67% to Rs 344.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.04 lakh shares in the past one month.