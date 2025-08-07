RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate will boost India's growth despite tariff related volatilities, says PHDCCI

RBI maintains status quo on policy repo rate at 5.5%, driven by strong economic fundamentals, softening inflation, robust domestic demand and government capex. We appreciate the RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate at 5.5%. This will boost Indias growth despite tariff related volatilities, said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI.This RBI decision will maintain the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate at 5.25%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 5.75%, he said. The MPC has decided to maintain the neutral monetary policy stance driven by strong domestic economic conditions, he said. Real GDP growth for FY 2025-26 is projected at 6.5%, and CPI inflation at 3.1%, he added.Going forward, India will continue to grow resiliently and robustly, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and price, financial and political stability, said Mr Jain.

