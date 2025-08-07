Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate will boost India's growth despite tariff related volatilities, says PHDCCI

RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate will boost India's growth despite tariff related volatilities, says PHDCCI

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RBI maintains status quo on policy repo rate at 5.5%, driven by strong economic fundamentals, softening inflation, robust domestic demand and government capex. We appreciate the RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate at 5.5%. This will boost Indias growth despite tariff related volatilities, said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI.This RBI decision will maintain the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate at 5.25%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 5.75%, he said. The MPC has decided to maintain the neutral monetary policy stance driven by strong domestic economic conditions, he said. Real GDP growth for FY 2025-26 is projected at 6.5%, and CPI inflation at 3.1%, he added.Going forward, India will continue to grow resiliently and robustly, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and price, financial and political stability, said Mr Jain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VIP Inds slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Blue Star Ltd Slides 1.98%

RIR receives state govt. support for SiC semiconductor plant in Bhubaneshwar

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening; South Korea clocks current account surplus of $14.27 bn

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story