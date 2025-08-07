VIP Inds slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

VIP Industries declined 2.45% to Rs 437.50 after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 4.04 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 12.12% year on year (YoY) to Rs 561.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total expenses fell 8.19% YoY to Rs 585.03 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 54.39 crore (down 7.60% YoY). The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 203.70 crore (up 30.32% YoY).

On a standalone basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 4.45 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 11.98% year on year to Rs 561.12 crore in Q1 FY26.