IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.10% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of IB Infotech Enterprises declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.10% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.37% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.101.536.485.8332.7314.3826.0817.320.340.241.551.070.180.220.990.980.130.160.740.73

