Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 51.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 118927.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors declined 51.34% to Rs 8470.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 118927.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.37% to Rs 27830.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31399.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 436821.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 431212.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

