IBL Finance standalone net profit rises 24.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of IBL Finance rose 24.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.167.0856.8655.791.971.561.681.241.241.00

