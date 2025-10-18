Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 1788.80 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software declined 5.47% to Rs 546.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 577.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 1788.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1673.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1788.801673.9042.2244.84813.70846.80797.20829.00546.10577.70

